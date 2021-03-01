New DayZ Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Developer and publisher Bohemia Interactive has released the patch notes for the latest update for DayZ. The update implements several bug fixes.

There are two lists of patch notes, as the update for the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game is slightly different than the one for PC. Specifically, on consoles, the update fixes a client crash issue that would pop up when base building objects.

On all systems, the update addresses bugs that prevented weapons from spawning with attachments, caused flag poles to refresh more often than they should, stopped you from switching to VSS iron sights while using PSO optics, and a few other issues. The full patch notes for both consoles and PC are listed below.

DayZ March 1 Xbox One/PS4 Update

Weapons would not spawn with attachments

The truck battery could not be charged using the battery charger

The flag pole was refreshing bases more often than designed (every server restart)

The universal flashlight could be attached to handguards without a rail

The player could not switch to VSS iron sights when using PSO optics

A client crash related to attachment slots on base building objects

DayZ March 1 PC Update