New Dark Tower Movie Teasers Promise A Spectacular Showdown

Two high-profile Stephen King movie adaptations are on the way in 2017--the remake of horror classic It arrrives in September, and before that, we have the much-anticipated adaptation of King's fantasy classic The Dark Tower. Two new TV spots have now landed, and as before they focus on the conflict between the Gunslinger (Idris Elba) and The Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Check them out below:

I go forward for the Tower, and I will accept no prisoners! #DarkTowerMovie pic.twitter.com/SDq82rNbqQ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) June 5, 2017

No matter what you do the Tower will fall. #DarkTowerMovie pic.twitter.com/OQaZgtuNp2 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) June 5, 2017

These new promos follow the full trailer, which was released last month. The movie also features Tom Taylor as young protagonist Jake, plus Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Dennis Haysbert (24), and Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road). It's directed by Nikolaj Arcel.

The Dark Tower was originally set to hit theaters in February, but the release date was subsequently moved to the summer. At the time, it was reported that the ambitious post-production process meant that hitting a February release would have added millions to the budget, so Sony decided to delay the film instead.

There has also been talk of a Dark Tower TV show. In September, it was reported that an adaptation of 1997's Wizard and Glass, the fourth book in King's epic series, is being planned.

However, more recently, producer Ron Howard stated that while a show is in development, it was far from definite. "[There's] not a commitment on the television side," he told TV Guide in April. "But creatively, it could work very well, hand in hand with what we'd like the movies to be."

The Dark Tower hits theaters on August 4, 2017.