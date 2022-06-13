New Cuphead-Themed Switch And Xbox Controllers Release Ahead Of The DLC

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course arrives on June 30, and PowerA is celebrating by launching new Xbox and Switch controllers inspired by one of the DLC's new playable character: Ms. Chalice. The gamepads are officially licensed by Xbox and Nintendo, come with a two-year warranty, and boast an eye-catching two-tone design.

The Delicious Last Course will be available digitally at all the usual storefronts and will run you just eight bucks. However, you’ll need to have the base game to enjoy it--which costs $20 across PSN, the Xbox Store, Steam, and Switch.

Switch.