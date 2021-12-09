New CrossfireX Trailer Shows Remedy's Campaign Gameplay, Reveals February 10 Release Date

Smilegate Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming Xbox-exclusive first-person shooter CrossfireX at The Game Awards 2021, while also revealing the game's release date as December 10.

The trailer showed scenes from the game's two single-player campaign stories, Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre. The campaigns will follow a brutal conflict between two private military factions--the order-seeking Global Risk and the defiant Black List--that will span the entire world.

Both campaigns were developed by Control and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment in partnership with the Crossfire franchise's creator, Smilegate. The stories will accompany the full suite of multiplayer modes designed by Smilegate itself, and while they will be available at launch, the campaign missions will cost money unlike the free-to-play multiplayer features.

CrossfireX first debuted at the Xbox E3 2019 media briefing as an Xbox Series X|S exclusive. The Crossfire franchise is one of the world's most popular free-to-play multiplayer games, reaching 1 billion lifetime users across 80 countries in 2020.