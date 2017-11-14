New Content Coming Soon To Farming/Marriage Sim Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's recent launch on Nintendo Switch wasn't the last thing in the game's development pipeline. In addition to a long-awaited multiplayer mode, developer Eric Barone announced today that he's also working on some new content.

On Twitter today, Barone teased that he'll bring something new to the game alongside the multiplayer update. Although what this will entail is a mystery right now, he did post a pretty neat picture of a ship with some nice lights on it. Pure speculation at this point, but I'd hazard a guess that it'll be something to do with boats.

I'm working on some new Stardew Valley content, to be released with the upcoming free multiplayer update. This will affect single-player, too! I'll share more when the release gets closer. Though I'll keep some things secret (more fun) pic.twitter.com/rgWCt8IIRi — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 14, 2017

"I'm working on some new Stardew Valley content, to be released with the upcoming free multiplayer update," he wrote. "This will affect single-player, too! I'll share more when the release gets closer. Though I'll keep some things secret (more fun)."

In addition, he said that this content will be coming across all platforms, although it'll likely launch on PC first. Barone and his colleagues have generally developed features and updates first for the PC version, then ported them to consoles.

For owners of the recently released Switch version, Barone also shared some information about a patch that was submitted this week to Nintendo for QA. Among other things, it improves save speed, fixes some bugs, and adds video recording functionality. If you're interested in learning more about the game, check out our 9/10 review here.