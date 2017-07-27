New Code Vein Screenshots Showcase Bloody Battles And Bleak Environments

Bandai Namco has released some more screenshots of its upcoming vampire RPG, Code Vein. The images were shared on the game's Japanese website and give fans another look at its bloody battle system and bleak environments.

Like the previous batch of screenshots the publisher shared, this week's images showcase Mia Karnstein and Yakumo Shinonome, two of the possible Revenants players will be able to team up with during the game. The screenshots also show off some of the locations players will get to explore; one is a ruined city, while another is a dimly lit cavernous environment. You can see the images below.

Code Vein is set in the "not-too-distant" future, after the world has been ravaged by a mysterious disaster. Players assume the role of a Revanant, a vampiric race who have traded their memories for "Gifts," abilities that are fueled by consuming enemy blood. Players select a companion from the Vein, the hidden society where other surviving Revenants live, and set out to defeat the world's monstrous inhabitants and uncover their lost memories. The game features a combat system reminiscent of Dark Souls and boasts a variety of weapons with which to battle its horrific bosses.

Code Vein is slated to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018. It will also feature enhancements when played on Xbox One X. The game is being developed by the team that worked on Bandai Namco's God Eater series. You can find our full coverage of Code Vein here.

