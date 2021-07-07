New CoD Black Ops: Cold War Zombies Map Gets Trailer Tomorrow, Looks Like A Zombie City

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is growing its zombies mode with yet another map. For now, we don't know much about the new map, titled Mauer Der Toten, but that's going to change tomorrow. In a tweet, developer Treyarch Studios shared a small clip of the new map and announced that a full gameplay trailer would drop July 8.

The snippet, a four-second long clip, leaves a whole lot for imagination. Its first shot is of a large switch being flipped, and the second shows a seemingly underground concrete structure covered in gore. What appears to be a jugger-nog machine is shown, but it looks to be covered in some kind of mold.

The #MauerDerToten Gameplay Trailer drops tomorrow.

Here's just a taste... pic.twitter.com/TYjDOPMlUI — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 7, 2021

Afterward, the clip transitions to a scene showing a destroyed city, offering the best look at what the map might be. The closest part of the shot shows a wrecked city block, with vehicles, including tanks, abandoned in the streets, and buildings missing chunks or spewing fire. Far off in the distance though, things don't seem so bad. Larger, more modern buildings tower into the sky, filled with light-filled windows. Over there, it doesn't look like the zombie apocalypse has hit just yet.

It's impossible to say exactly where this map might be, but from the city shot and the map's name, which translates to Wall of The Dead, it's possible to hazard a guess. It seems like Mauer Der Toten will bring the zombie apocalypse to Berlin, Germany, during the Cold War. The "wall" referenced in the map's name might not be a literal wall of zombies, and instead could be a reference to the Berlin Wall, which didn't come down until 1989. Of course, this is all speculation and we'll find out when the gameplay trailer launches tomorrow.

As for the still churning zombies storyline that Treyarch is putting together, it's not clear what players should expect next. According to a post from the Call of Duty blog, Mauer Der Toten takes "after the events of 'Operation Excision' in Outbreak."

If Call of Duty's competitive scene is more your thing, the Call of Duty League recently announced that its next tournament, Major V, will be live. The Major V tournament will take place in Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas and run from July 29 to August 1.