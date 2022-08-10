New CoD: Black Ops 4 Leaks Reportedly Detail Its Scrapped Campaign

Almost four years after the release of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, new reported details have been revealed about the game's scrapped campaign, including its plot, mission designs, and more. These details are unconfirmed, so take them all with a grain of salt.

The leaks were shared to the GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit (via Resetera) by the user Purpletoaster20, who explained that the post is the result of months of research and "discussion with people who have inside knowledge of this mode." They added that most images featured in the post are from early 2017 builds, so screens featuring environments and UI are all unfinished. The user also noted that the leaked campaign footage from 2020 does not relate to the mode mentioned, and is instead "an early prototype for Specialist HQ that was created long after the original campaign’s cancellation."

Black Ops 4’s original campaign was called Career and was to take place during the year 2070 in a post-Black Ops 3 world. The plot followed a global pandemic and several climate disasters that would "heavily diminish the world’s resources--resulting in 'The Year of Chaos'."

It was scoped to be a 2v2 “race to the finish” mode featuring two factions--the military alliance Free People’s Army (FPA) and the government body, World United Nations (WUN). The idea was scrapped in early 2018 due to technical issues, as well as the overall gameplay loop, and was apparently described as "too repetitive."

Each mission was designed to be 15 to 20 minutes long and would take place in six locations that were two times bigger than campaign missions from Black Ops 3. The Reddit post includes more details on four of the missions as well as screenshots and concept art from 2016 to 2017. They're named Air Assault Convoy, Data Control, Data Escape, and Snatch and Grab.

The goal was to evolve the campaign into a cooperative live service that would've linked back to the game's multiplayer mode and its Specialists, as well as include consequences to the player's actions. Specialist companion selection was another feature, with each being locked behind a specific faction. Progressing through the story would build the relationship between the player and their companion, and there were also plans for individual side missions.

Black Ops 4 almost featured additional side content in the form of a Skirmish mode and custom games, the latter currently known as Zombies Custom Mutations. Different DLC seasons of Career were also planned for post-launch, as well as a new zombies sequel--codenamed "Zombies Next"--to Black Ops 3's Nightmares mode.

Once again, these details have not been confirmed to be accurate by either Treyarch or Activision.

