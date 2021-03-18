New Cinematic Trailer For Just Cause Mobile Shows Off The Franchise's Trademark Action

As part of the Square Enix Presents broadcast, the publisher revealed a new trailer for Just Cause's upcoming mobile edition.

The new trailer showcases some of the franchise's trademark action in a mobile setting, and it also confirms that Rico Rodriguez and Annika Svensson will appear in the game in some capacity. The trailer is a cinematic video that doesn't contain any gameplay footage, but it makes it clear that Just Cause's trademark high-octane action is coming to mobile.

Announced in 2020, Just Cause Mobile is a free-to-play action shooter set in the Just Cause universe. It offers single-player and multiplayer modes, while players can customize and level up their characters as part of some type of progression system.

Just Cause Mobile supports 30 players in multiplayer and four players in certain co-op missions. The game runs on the Unreal Engine 4 and promises "responsive" touch controls.

In typical Just Cause fashion, players can expect to be able to move through the world with a high degree of freedom with a parachute, wingsuit, and grapplehook.

The FAQ on the game's website confirms that Just Cause Mobile is developed by a "new team" at Square Enix and that it has microtransactions like other free-to-play games. Just Cause Mobile is slated for release in 2021 on iOS and Android.

The Square Enix Presents broadcast also brought news of a new Life is Strange game, a new title for Project Athia, and various updates on the Tomb Raider series.