New Character Emote Suggests The Bocek Bow May Be The Next Weapon To Hit Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile's third season, Champions, brought both a familiar faceplate and a familiar weapon to the game with the introduction of the merciless simulacrum Ash and Rampart's weapon of choice, the Rampage LMG. But the mobile game's developers recently told us that unlike previous seasons, no mobile-first legends are joining the game in Season 3 (meaning Season 3.5's debut legend will also be a crossover from the console and PC version of Apex). But a recently added character emote suggests that legends won't be the only ones making their way to the mobile game--in fact, another weapon may join the Rampage this season: The Bocek Compound Bow.

A new Rhapsody emote sees her pulling a Bocek Bow out of nowhere and firing an arrow into the sky.

The emote appeared in a new Apex Legends Mobile store event called Divinity's Blessing, which includes an array of cosmetic items featuring designs influenced and inspired by Greek mythology. All 12 cosmetic items have references to Greek gods and goddesses, like Loba's Aphrodite Incarnate skin and the Athena's Eye Kraber weapon skin. With so many gorgeous skins, it's easy to overlook some of the other items in the collection. But a closer look at Rhapsody's Legendary-tier Archery character emote reveals something rather curious: The animation depicts her pulling out a Bocek, stringing an arrow, and firing it skyward before putting the bow away.

The Bocek Bow is one of a small number of weapons that have not yet crossed over to Apex Mobile from the console and PC version of the game, making its appearance in Rhapsody's emote particularly odd. Its presence in the emote may very well be hinting that the Bocek will be the next weapon to hit the Apex Mobile weapons arsenal.

If this turns out to be the case, it won't be the first time Respawn has teased an upcoming weapon via a character animation. In Season 3 of the console/PC game, Crypto joined the legend roster. Shortly after his release, players noticed an interesting detail in his Legendary-tier finishing move, Drone Scan.

When viewing a legend's list of finishers, their "victim" will be replaced with a generic Firing Range dummy in the animation. But the dummy in Crypto's Drone Scan finisher animation had an eye-catching detail strapped to its back: a Sentinel. The Sentinel is a sniper rifle with a special charging mechanic, but it wasn't introduced to Apex's weapon arsenal until the following season.

With this in mind, it's entirely possible that Respawn is using Rhapsody's new emote animation to tease the Bocek's imminent arrival. Of course, this is just conjecture and shouldbe taken with a grain of salt, but this is far from the first time Respawn has teased upcoming content by hiding it in plain sight.

But a new weapon isn't the only thing the Divinity's Blessing event may be hinting at. The Bocek Bow's debuted in Season 7 of the console and PC version of Apex Legends alongside the Olympus map, a beautiful utopia floating over Octane and Lifeline's homeworld, Psamanthe. In Greek mythology, Mount Olympus is the home of the gods. Could the Divinity's Blessing event be hinting at the addition of both a new weapon and a new map? No one can say for certain, but one thing's for sure: There is no shortage of beautiful locales in the Outlands, and there's certainly a chance we may see more of these maps hit the mobile game in the near future.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.