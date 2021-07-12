New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More

The Steam Summer Sale has come and gone, but Steam players can still take advantage of some excellent deals for the platform, especially fans of Capcom franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. PC games store Fanatical has kicked off a big sale on Capcom games for Steam, and it includes a discount on the newly released Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a preorder discount on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and a slew of other markdowns on other recent and older Capcom titles.

Though Steam is matching Fanatical's deal on the Deluxe edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2 (on sale for just under $60), the standard edition deal is currently only available at Fanatical. The base game is on sale for $50.39, $10 off the list price. Just released July 9, the turn-based RPG spin-off received a 7/10 in GameSpot's Monster Hunter Stories 2 review, which you can check out for more info.

Capcom's murder-mystery series is expanding on July 27 with The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which you can preorder on sale for $34 via Fanatical (it's full price on Steam). A prequel spin-off series that combines The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will mark the first release of these games outside of Japan.

The usual slew of Capcom deals are featured here as well, including markdowns across the board on Resident Evil games. The newest entry, Village, is $10 off, while Resident Evil 3 is $18; Resident Evil 2's Deluxe edition is on sale for the same price. Other deals of note include Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for $8.39, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for $7, and Devil May Cry HD Collection for $18. All of these are PC keys that must be redeemed on Steam.

For deals for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, be sure to check out a big clearance sale Best Buy's running this week, which is bringing huge discounts on a selection of titles. Capcom fans can snag Devil May Cry 5 for Xbox One for just $15; you can also pick up Control for under $10, Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $6.49, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD for $11, and more.