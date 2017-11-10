New Call Of Duty: WW2 Update Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One, Here's What It Does

Call of Duty: WWII's launch has been commercially and critically successful, but it's not been without its problems. Thankfully, a new PS4 / Xbox One update is out now, which developer Sledgehammer says helps solve some of the game's issues, improves weapon balance, and more.

Aside from general "connectivity improvements and optimizations," the patch brings with it "stability improvements and bug fixes" for in-game leaderboards, after they had to be temporarily suspended following "extremely high demand." There was no mention, however, of returning Headquarters to a social experience after it was made a solo one for the same reason.

The update also nerfs and buffs a handful of weapons. The Walther toggle action shotgun, Bren LMG, and LMG bipod have all been boosted, while the BAR, STG44, FG42, and machine pistol are all weaker now than before.

The patch weighs in at around 1.1 GB and is out now on PS4 and Xbox One; Sledgehammer says another update for consoles will follow within a day, and that a PC patch is coming soon. See more details about today's update--and all its tweaks--in the patch notes at the bottom of this article, via Sledgehammer.

Although Call of Duty: WWII is doing well, it was revealed recently that we could have been playing a very different title right now: Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg has said CoD: WWII's developer, Sledgehammer, originally wanted to make a sequel to 2014's Advanced Warfare.

Hirshberg had previously said Call of Duty: WWII is the "right game at the right time" after three futuristic Call of Duty games in a row. Hirshberg also called last year's Infinite Warfare--the last of those three futuristic games in a row that started with Advanced Warfare--"the wrong game at the wrong moment" after its underwhelming commercial performance.

For more on Sledgehammer's World War II title, check out our guide on how to get the Tesla Gun in Zombies Mode or take a look at the quest that rewards you for watching other players open loot boxes. You can also explore the history of Call of Duty's WWII games or see our Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer tips.

Call Of Duty: WWII Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Multiplayer Updates

Connectivity improvements and optimizations

Fixed de-ranking issues

Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen

Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

General UI improvements

Loading optimizations

Splitscreen functionality improvements

Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added

Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)

Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont

Espionage Basic Training - Reduced painted time from 10 seconds to 6. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.

Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.

Fixed infinite flamethrower bug

XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune

Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing

Emblem Editor and visualization improvements

GameBattles Improvements

Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits

Multiplayer Weapon Tuning Updates

Buffs

Walther Toggle Action Shotgun - Damage increased at extremely close range

Bren LMG - Increased damage per shot

LMG Bipod - Sped up ADS time when in bipod stance

Nerfs

BAR Rifle - decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

STG44 Rifle - widened hip fire spread

FG42 Rifle - increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

Machine Pistol - decreased damage ranges

Sniper Class

Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights.

Nazi Zombies Updates