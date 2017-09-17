New Call Of Duty: WW2 Trailer And More Details Coming This Week

It's going to be a big week for Call of Duty: WWII, seems. A tweet from the Call of Duty channel confirms that a week's worth of single-player news is coming this week, beginning on September 18 with a brand-new campaign trailer.

Later in the week, Activision will release pieces titled "Meet the Squad," "Meet your allies," and "Real battles. Real history." It sounds like fans are in for a treat this week.

Welcome to the Front Lines: Starting Sept 18, we're bringing you a week of #CODWWII Campaign intel. Prepare for your final mission briefing. pic.twitter.com/BziHIzxcQ5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2017

Call of Duty: WWII is set during World War II, the setting of the earlier games in the series before it shifted to modern day and the future. The game opens with a recreation of the D-Day invasion in Normandy on Omaha Beach. Another mission will see players infiltrating a German base by wearing Nazi disguises.

The focus on campaign is no big surprise, as a lot of Activision's energy for Call of Duty: WWII recently has been spent on multiplayer. There were multiple beta periods for the game held on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August/September. Activision talked about what it learned from the beta and how that feedback will shape the final game. Looking ahead, Activision is bringing the Call of Duty: WWII beta to PC later this month.

Call of Duty: WWII launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3.