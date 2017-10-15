New Call Of Duty: WW2 Live-Action Trailer Gets The Squad Back Together In A Hot Tub

This year's Call of Duty returns to the World War II setting of the original games. Activision is hyping the game as a "back to its roots" title, and a new live-action trailer for the game continues that theme in a decidedly over-the-top manner.

"It's time to get your squad back together," reads a line from the video's description. The video follows a group of real-life friends who, when learning the new Call of Duty is set in World War II, set out on a journey to get the band back together. This takes some silly and unexpected turns. Check out the video below.

The trailer uses the Royal Blood song "Figure It Out." As it has been pointed out, the group grows to eight players, so that's too many for the standard 6v6 multiplayer.

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In other news, developer Sledgehammer Games recently announced a new mode called Gridiron, where you'll carry and throw a leather football to suit WWII's 1940s setting.

For more on the upcoming shooter, check out our in-depth feature exploring the real-life inspirations behind Call of Duty: WWII. We don't yet know what will follow it, but one analyst has already predicted Black Ops 4 will come out in 2018.