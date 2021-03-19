New Call Of Duty: Warzone Teaser Warns Of Zombies Spreading Further Across The Map

The latest in-universe teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone's expected upcoming Nuke event has been published, and it warns of Zombies continuing to spread across Verdansk. But seeing as this is a message from Armistice Central Command, the statement says its modeling shows that the "anomalous activities" should stop soon and that it's only a low risk of danger. Suuuuure.

The widely held belief is that Zombies will continue to spread across Verdansk until the problem becomes so bad that players must detonate a nuke to blow up the map. It remains to be seen how or if that will happen, but it's an intriguing idea and it would deliver a fun narrative.

As for the newest release from Armistice Central Command, it states that there was a "minor contagion warning" at the Verdansk Hospital, where Zombies have been spotted. They have also appeared at the Vodianoy crash site and Zordaya Prison Complex, which means they are spreading.

"Descriptions of the entities encountered vary by witness, but a general overview is as follows: Prior to their deaths, these hostiles experienced a severe lack of coordination, necrosis, and in some extreme cases, body capacitance well exceeding normal levels, with EMP-like effects occurring during occasional discharge."

Soldiers are advised to observe "extreme caution" when moving around the hospital, along with the other points of interest where Zombies hav been spotted. The statement goes on to say that there is a contagion risk at the hospital, so those seeking treatment there should look elsewhere.

The statement ends by saying the "Containment Protocol Level" has not been raised, and it is still believed that the troubles will remain isolated. "Computer models still expect the anomalous activities to cease shortly, and a conflagration continues to be a low-risk concern," it said.

Whether or not you trust this information is another matter. You can read the full statement below, as shared by Activision on its website.

For Immediate Release: Verdansk Hospital Compromised; Field Hospital Order Issued

by Armistice Central Command on March 18, 2021

Attention all Verdansk Operatives.

The Emergency Broadcast System has issued a minor contagion warning for the Verdansk Hospital west of Downtown Tavorsk District following a critical failure in cadaver disposal routines. In addition, Operators working within the recent miasma at the Vodianoy crash site and Zordaya Prison Complex have reported contact with threats of unknown origin within the vicinity of this location.

Descriptions of the entities encountered vary by witness, but a general overview is as follows: Prior to their deaths, these hostiles experienced a severe lack of coordination, necrosis, and in some extreme cases, body capacitance well exceeding normal levels, with EMP-like effects occurring during occasional discharge. Due to numerous cases of this occurrence, the following guidance has been approved for all military Operators on duty within the greater Tavorsk area:

Continue to exercise extreme caution when conducting operations within or around the Hospital, in addition to the Zordaya Prison Complex and Shipwreck points of interest. These anomalous zones are believed to still contain the hostile forces that we have come into contact with in the prior three weeks of operations and are considered to be extremely dangerous. Order has been given to exterminate these threats on sight, in addition to any rogue Armistice Operator teams encountered within Verdansk as per the current orders in Operation: Rapid Sunder.

Furthermore, it is believed that those affected by the recent anomalies leave traces of unknown matter, which is now heavily concentrated within the Hospital. Therefore, Verdansk Hospital should no longer be used for triage nor as a permanent medical facility, effective immediately and indefinitely. All Operators must request med-evac in case of severe injury or recovery of wounded allies or civilians, with field hospitals provided by the WHP to be used for life-threatening emergencies, should the provided mobile recovery kits fail to revive Operators in the field. Operators are also ordered to reroute their exfiltration flight path to an Armistice-approved fumigation site and may be subject to additional questioning about potential contacts.

Alert: Containment Protocol Level has not been raised, as it is still believed that these anomalous activities will still be confined to the southern zone of Sector 5 and the Hospital. Computer models still expect the anomalous activities to cease shortly, and a conflagration continues to be a low-risk concern.

You are encouraged to stay frosty and execute the mission.