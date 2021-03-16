New Call Of Duty: Warzone Teaser Warns Of A Grim Fate As Zombie Outbreak Continues To Spread

Activision has dispatched the latest teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone, this time sending hospital scrubs to influencers that contain a startling message about the future of Verdansk. The scrubs carry the "Verdansk General" name and logo for the hospital on the battle royale map.

The message warns players that "it's looking grim" and that there may be no cure. "The latest diagnosis? It's looking grim in Verdansk. Escape while you still can. I'd say, 'Take two of these and I'll see you in the morning.' But you won't last until morning," the message says.

the latest package from @Activision is scrub with this note… pic.twitter.com/kdw9e6bkKO — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 16, 2021

This is just the latest swag-based teaser for Warzone, as Activision previously sent orange prison jumpsuits to streamers and influencers that warned against a zombie invasion.

Players have speculated that the zombie incursion could grow more and more out of control until eventually, Verdansk will get nuked to solve the undead problem. This event is supposed to happen sometime around the end of Season 2, which would be in April. The ongoing theory is that Warzone will then re-launch with a Black Ops theme after the nuke event.

Activision has also released a cryptic teaser that warns of a spreading zombie outbreak across Verdansk that could have catastrophic results.