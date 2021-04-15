New Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Teaser Trailer Arrives

Call of Duty’s Season 3 is just around the corner for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Treyarch released a new teaser trailer for Season 3, which should be arriving on April 22.

The cinematic continues the story from Season 2, which saw Woods and his team of operators in the jungles of Laos, trying to rescue Adler from Stitch. The trail led them to a cartel operation, but it was all a diversion from Stitch’s true plans, and the rescue mission was a failure.

“Intel points to Verdansk."

After following Stitch’s trail to the cartel operation in Laos, Woods and his squad gear up to bring Adler home.#SeasonThree pic.twitter.com/63ihpIR74q — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 15, 2021

Now, today’s Season 3 teaser shows Woods with new intel that says Adler is actually in Verdansk. The trailer also shows Hudson from the Black Ops campaigns, so hopefully we’ll see him added in as an Operator for Season 3.

Season 2 saw the additions of new operators, cosmetic bundles, and powerful new weapons for Black Ops Cold War such as the FARA 83 assault rifle, LC10 Submachine gun, and the ZRG 20mm sniper. I’m sure they’ll be plenty more content on deck for Season 3’s arrival. Specific Season 3 additions haven't been confirmed, but this may provide an indication of what to expect.

With the Black Ops characters headed to Verdansk and the upcoming Warzone nuke event being teased for April 21, we should be learning more details about Season 3 in the coming days. Players can also expect a triple-double XP weekend for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, beginning this Friday, April 16. Triple-double XP weekend applies to standard level progression, weapon XP, and battle pass XP.