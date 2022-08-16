New Call Of Duty Skin Looks An Awful Lot Like Art From Dr Disrespect's Deadrop

Activision has released the new "Doomsayer" operator skin in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard with the Tracer Pack Malware Ultra Skin bundle, but players are already pointing out major similarities with artwork from Dr Disrespect's upcoming Deadrop game.

Deadrop is a "vertical extraction shooter" currently in development from Dr Disrespect and the Midnight Society studio, and the community was involved early on with some people earning or purchasing "Deadrop Founders Passes" to acquire one of 10,000 "Variants," which are unique in-game characters randomly assigned to founders.

I think @fourzerotwo (Robert Bowling) is going to be happy to see that Activision just added his own skin in #Vanguard 🤡

Maybe not... ->🙃 pic.twitter.com/vZTyWIp2pZ — 𝗡𝗛' -Hotel Six- 🧼🥇 (@ModenasHD) August 16, 2022

Oddly enough, Call of Duty's Doomsayer skin features a design that looks much like former Infinity Ward developer Robert Bowling's Deadrop Variant. Bowling is now the Studio Head of Midnight Society, and he previously shared his own personal Deadrop Variant, which looks like an armored and hooded sci-fi character with a blue skull-face via a digital visor. That same description can also be used to describe Vanguard and Warzone's Doomsayer skin, as fans have been quick to point out on Twitter.

While it could be a coincidence and completely unrelated, Bowling has since made a vague tweet that says, "At least name it after me."

These extreme similarities come shortly after Activision removed the "Loyal Samoyed" skin once an artist accused the company of plagiarizing their work. We've reached out to the publisher for comment, and we'll update if new information is provided.