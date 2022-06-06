New Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Stars Steve Aoki

Activision has released a new variant of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser trailer, and this time it features DJ and record producer Steve Aoki.

For this version of the teaser trailer, Steve Aoki is riding along as a team member of Modern Warfare 2's Task Force 141. The scene features Captain Price, Ghost, Gaz, and the game's newest member, Col. Alejandro Vargas. The members of Task Force 141 all wear battle-hardened expressions as Aoki asks what they're listening to in their headsets. He answers himself by saying, "Oh, it's me."

To make his presence even more ridiculous, Aoki pulls out a cake that's decorated with frosting and the iconic Modern Warfare catch phrase: Stay frosty. Aoki proceeds to lick some frosting, and he says it "tastes like victory." In the end, Captain Price decides that it's probably best for Aoki's character to stay in the van.

Steve Aoki's appearance follows a variant of the trailer with Pete Davidson, and you can watch the former Saturday Night Live star's version of the trailer here.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC and consoles, and the game's world premiere trailer will debut on June 8, followed by another reveal on June 9. Here is everything we know so far about this rebooted Modern Warfare 2 title.