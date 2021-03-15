New Call Of Duty Gun Looks Like A Dragon

The items in an upcoming Call of Duty store refresh for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have seemingly leaked ahead of time, and one weapon in particular is one of the game's most unique to date.

Coming to the in-game store on March 21 will be the NecroKing Mastercraft bundle, which includes the "Ice Drake" AR, according to the leak. As you can see in the image below, this gun is meant to look like a dragon, with the rounds emitting from the dragon's mouth. It looks like something out of Game of Thrones. A Dragon Claw charm is also reportedly included with this bundle.

New Store Bundles for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone:

-- March 18: “Super Charged” Reactive Bundle

-- March 21: “NecroKing Mastercraft” Bundle, featuring this Ultra “Ice Drake” Mastercraft AR: pic.twitter.com/IMTpbxHDcJ — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 15, 2021

The images come from COD Tracker and CharlieIntel. Also coming to the in-game store is the Super Charged Reactive bundle, according to the leak; it supposedly launches on March 18.

Activision has yet to formally announce these new store bundles, but that information should come shortly as part of the developer's latest weekly update blog post.

In other news, zombies are beginning to spread across the Warzone map, and Activision has released a warning to players to be on high alert. It's expected that this is part of an ongoing tease for a nuke event that will destroy Verdansk before it's relaunched with a Black Ops theme.