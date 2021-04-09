New Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Now Live, Though Gunsmith Customs Is Disabled

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has received another update that adds Season 2's final operator, Karla Rivas, to the in-game store. At the same time, however, the newly announced Gunsmith Customs feature has been temporarily disabled.

Developer Treyarch Studios announced on Twitter that the team is performing maintenance on the feature. Until the tinkering is done, Gunsmith Customs will remain offline. Treyarch said it will "update everyone when [the feature] is back up."

Gunsmith Customs gives Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players more control over weapon customization. The feature allows for attachments from weapon blueprints to be interchanged with the seam weapon type to create individualized blueprints. Once the gun is customized--which is done in the Create-a-Class menu--these blueprints can be used in the game's online multiplayer and Zombies modes.

The update also adds Karla Rivas, a seasoned guerrilla warfare specialist, to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Her in-store bundle comes with an Epic "Smuggler" skin, two Legendary weapon blueprints, and an Epic melee weapon blueprint.

Karla Rivas, on the hunt.

Lastly, this update makes some small tweaks to Dead Ops Arcade 3 in Zombies. This includes adjusting boss selection in the Room of Judgement, modifying XP, and addressing issues with bosses being auto-killed in the Room of Judgement.

It's worth noting that this update is separate from the last patch, which made playlist adjustments and ironed out other bugs with Dead Ops Arcade 3.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes (April 9)

Global

Features: Gunsmith Customs: Players can now mix-and-match attachments from Weapon Blueprints of the same weapon type to create new Blueprints with Gunsmith Customs. Create your own custom Blueprints in Create-a-Class, name and same your creations via Custom Mods, and take them into your next match in Multiplayer or Zombies. Players can create up to 10 custom Blueprints per weapon.

Operators: Rivas: Rivas Operator bundle now available in the Store in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.



Zombies