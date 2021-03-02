New Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Is Live, Balances Zombies' Outbreak Mode

Treyarch Studios has released the full patch notes for the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The update is currently live--it's primarily geared towards implementing bug fixes and objective tuning to Zombies.

The update focuses on Zombies' new Outbreak mode, which is an open-world, co-op variation of Call of Duty's traditional Zombies. Instead of fighting off hordes of zombies in a series of rounds, Outbreak tasks a team of players with accomplishing a series of objectives in any order they wish across a vast open space that's filled with zombies.

Also in the patch notes, Treyarch details what players can expect in Rapid Fire Moshpit and Dead Ops Arcade: First Person, both of which are scheduled to go live in Black Ops Cold War on March 4. Rapid Fire Moshpit is a playlist composed of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint but only on the game's smallest maps. Dead Ops Arcade: First Person remakes Dead Ops Arcade 3--it's just now played in first-person.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War March 2 Update Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Modes Combined Arms Adjusted Zone Capture time in Combined Arms Assault.



Zombies