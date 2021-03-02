New Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Is Live, Balances Zombies' Outbreak Mode
The patch notes also detail what you can expect of Rapid Fire Moshpit and Dead Ops Arcade: First Person.
Treyarch Studios has released the full patch notes for the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The update is currently live--it's primarily geared towards implementing bug fixes and objective tuning to Zombies.
The update focuses on Zombies' new Outbreak mode, which is an open-world, co-op variation of Call of Duty's traditional Zombies. Instead of fighting off hordes of zombies in a series of rounds, Outbreak tasks a team of players with accomplishing a series of objectives in any order they wish across a vast open space that's filled with zombies.
Also in the patch notes, Treyarch details what players can expect in Rapid Fire Moshpit and Dead Ops Arcade: First Person, both of which are scheduled to go live in Black Ops Cold War on March 4. Rapid Fire Moshpit is a playlist composed of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint but only on the game's smallest maps. Dead Ops Arcade: First Person remakes Dead Ops Arcade 3--it's just now played in first-person.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War March 2 Update Patch Notes
Multiplayer
- Modes
- Combined Arms
- Adjusted Zone Capture time in Combined Arms Assault.
Zombies
- Outbreak
- Stability
- Added various stability fixes for issues with Objectives, Jump Pads, Krasny Soldat, and the Dragon Relic.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when killing a Megaton HVT during the Elimination Objective.
- Gameplay
- The Eliminate Objective no longer removes additional enemies between HVT jumps to better balance difficulty with other Outbreak Objectives.
- Addressed an issue with zombies pausing or pathing incorrectly to the Holdout Objective.
- Addressed an issue where the Krasny Soldat's flamethrower attack would not deal damage under certain circumstances.
- Addressed an issue where the flashlight would stay on after spectating during the Holdout Objective.
- Perks
- Addressed an issue where Tombstone Soda could cause the player to fall out of the gameplay space in Golova, Alpine, and Ruka.
- Support
- Addressed an issue where the Chopper Gunner could fly out of the gameplay space after multiple uses.
- Weapons
- Addressed an issue where Ray Gun splash damage could break all Armor if the player had Jugger-Nog Tiers III, IV, and V.
- Field Upgrades
- Addressed an issue where Healing Aura incorrectly gained the benefit of Quick Revive's Tier IV ability.
- Stability
