New Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Teaser Trailer Arrives

Call of Duty’s Season 4 kicks off next week for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Treyarch released a new teaser trailer for Season 4, which should be arriving around June 16.

The new teaser continues Black Ops Cold War's narrative from Season 3, which saw Woods still trying to rescue Adler from Stitch. Teaming up with CIA operative Jason Hudson, the intel led them to Verdansk for Season 3's Hunt For Adler event.

Now this new clip shows Season 4's continuation from Stitch's perspective. Adler has been rescued, but Stitch and his nefarious team don't seem to be too worried about the rescue interfering with their plans.

"All the pieces are in play. Make the call."

Following Adler's extraction by Woods and his team, Stitch’s master plan for the Verdansk test subjects faces a new challenge. pic.twitter.com/VEwz2R5qjL — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 8, 2021

While nothing is confirmed here, Stitch mentions that their plans for Adler are complete, but satellites are interfering with their broadcast. Everything here gives the vibes that Stitch is trying to restart the Numbers program, the brainwashing narrative from the Black Ops campaigns. Adler is likely a new sleeper agent, and Stitch is going to spend part of Season 4 trying to get those satellites down, so he can broadcast the numbers to activate Alder and any other unaware victims. He mentions test subjects, so there's likely a small army of sleeper agents waiting to be activated in Verdansk.

In addition to this teaser clip, Call of Duty's Season 4 world premiere will be live streamed during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest for the opening Kickoff Live event, which goes live at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on June 10.

A new Call of duty season typically brings a new battle pass, more maps, modes, operators, and unlockable weapons, and we should know more after the world reveal. We'll be updating all the details for Call of Duty's Season 4 as new information emerges.