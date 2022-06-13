New Blade Runner Game Reportedly In Development

110 Industries, a Swedish cloud-based gaming developer and publisher, has reportedly acquired the rights to produce a Blade Runner game, a project which is reported to already be in development.

The game, which Try Hard Guides said was revealed via an announcement at 110 Industries' new studio in Switzerland, was apparently accompanied by a short cinematic trailer. This trailer is expected to be released to the public in the near future.

Not much else is known about the game, except that it is reportedly aiming for a 2025 release date. No further details are available at this time, but it is worth noting that EA founder Trip Hawkins joined the 110 Industries team in May as an advisor to the Board, where his main responsibilities lie in managing the corporate aspect of the studio's publishing arm.

“I believe [110 Industries] have the potential to make a big impact on the industry and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to assist the company in delivering on that," Hawkins said after it was announced he was joining 110 Industries.

The devs appear to share his enthusiasm as well, with 110 Industries founder and creative director Sergei Kolobashkin adding, “From Apple, to EA and beyond, Trip is the rare kind of executive that has been both founder and boots on the ground. In building our brand and corporate culture, we want to learn from the best, and Trip fits the bill perfectly!”

The upcoming Blade Runner game isn't the only project the studio currently has on its plate--110 Industries has three other projects currently known to be in development: Wanted: Dead, Red Goes Faster, and Vengeance Is Mine.