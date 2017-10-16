New Black Panther Trailer Shows Wakanda In Turmoil

Marvel Entertainment has released a new trailer for Black Panther, providing a look at the wonders of Wakanda. The trailer also sets up T'Challa as the new king of the hidden nation, and shows Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, an exile seeking to overthrow Wakanda's rightful monarch.

The impressive trailer is packed with plenty of superhero action and a fair bit of burgeoning turmoil, all set--appropriately--to a bombastic version of Gil Scott Heron's "The Revolution Shall Not Be Televised," with some voice samples from Long Beach rapper Vince Staples. Check it out above.

Last year, Boseman, who plays T'Challa, suggested that the movie will adopt a different tone to many of the other movies in the Marvel universe. "For me, most of the time the darker superhero movies are the ones that I gravitate towards, that I love the most," he said. "I'm glad that the tone of [Black Panther] may be a little grittier.

"I just wanted to establish that from the beginning, that that's what we were doing," he continued, referring to the character's first appearance in this year's Captain America: Civil War. "That that's what I intend to do. I feel like we'll end up in a place that I've always wanted to be when I look at superhero movies. Those are the ones I like the most. It's exciting to do that."

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.