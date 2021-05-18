New Biomutant Gameplay Trailer Explains What The Game Is

Four years after it was first announced, Biomutant finally releases later this month on PC and console. Ahead of its launch, developer Experiment 101 has released a new trailer explaining what type of game it is exactly.

"Biomutant is an open-world post-apocalyptic fable," art and creative director Stefan Ljungqvist explains in the video below. "Basically in terms of structure, it's like Breath of the Wild I guess, but the feedback that we've been getting over the years is that it's kind of a strange, good, weird mix between Ratchet & Clank, Devil May Cry, Batman Arkham, and a couple of other influences."

The rest of the video goes into detail about numerous other features in Biomutant. There's a section devoted to crafting your own flair for the clothing and armor you'll pick up over the course of the adventure, details on the six factions you'll interact with, allegiances that you can form in a world ravaged by the presence of titanic World-Eater creatures, and lots more.

Actions also have consequences, as you'll need to keep track of your character's moral compass pointing towards the light or the dark of Biomutant's world. Neither alignment is wrong or right, and it'll be up to players to choose the influence that they have on the world around them.

Mutations will also have a big impact on the character that you create, and you'll be able to invest in a range of bio-mutations to cater to your specific playstyle.

"For example, you can spawn a mushroom in front of you that has multiple uses," Ljungqvist said. "In terms of creative freedom for you as the player, [you can] combine this with jumping and electricity shooting out of your fingers like the Emperor in Star Wars."

Biomutant releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25. If you're looking for more information on the game, Experiment 101 also recently released a video showing the quality difference between PC and console.