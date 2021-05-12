New Best Buy Deal Lets You Stock Up On Razer PC Accessories For Less

If you need some new gear for your PC and you like Razer products, now's a good time to check out Best Buy. The retailer has a pretty nice deal going on Razer peripherals that'll net you 20% off if you buy two and 25% off if you buy three.

If you're more interested in headphones, check out the BlackShark V2 Pro, a very comfortable wireless headset with great battery life. And, finally, if you're in the market for a massive mouse pad, take a look at the Gigantus V2 3XL. There's no word yet on when the deal will expire, so you might want to check it out soon.

In other Razer news, the company announced a brand-new version of its Razer Blade 15 laptop, called the Advanced Edition. The ultra-thin computer now boasts the new line of Intel CPUs alongside an Nvidia 30-series GPU. While the base model of this edition comes with the Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU, the laptop can be bumped up to an Intel Core i9 and RTX 3080. The laptop ranges in price from $2300 to $3400.