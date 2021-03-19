New Best Buy 3-Day Sale Discounts Gaming Laptops, 4K TVs, Switch Lite, And More

A new Best Buy weekend sale just kicked off, offering three days of discounts across tech, gaming, and more. As usual, the Best Buy sale has brought a slew of deals on TVs and laptops, but you'll also find markdowns on cheap gaming monitors and even some solid game deals. The sale ends this Sunday, March 21, so here's a look at the top deals worth grabbing before then.

Best game deals

In terms of worthwhile game deals, the selection at Best Buy right now is small, but there are a few things worth calling out. There's a limited amount of time left to buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is disappearing from physical and digital storefronts after March 31. Best Buy currently has the collection for Nintendo Switch on sale for $10 off. If you're looking for new fitness games for working out indoors, Ring Fit Adventure is down to $70 and Fitness Boxing 2 is on sale for $40. Finally, you can grab new games for PS5 on sale, including The Pathless for $42 and Hitman 3's Deluxe edition for $60.