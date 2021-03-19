The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Best Buy 3-Day Sale Discounts Gaming Laptops, 4K TVs, Switch Lite, And More
Another Best Buy weekend sale just kicked off, but the deals only last through Sunday.
A new Best Buy weekend sale just kicked off, offering three days of discounts across tech, gaming, and more. As usual, the Best Buy sale has brought a slew of deals on TVs and laptops, but you'll also find markdowns on cheap gaming monitors and even some solid game deals. The sale ends this Sunday, March 21, so here's a look at the top deals worth grabbing before then.
Best game deals
In terms of worthwhile game deals, the selection at Best Buy right now is small, but there are a few things worth calling out. There's a limited amount of time left to buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is disappearing from physical and digital storefronts after March 31. Best Buy currently has the collection for Nintendo Switch on sale for $10 off. If you're looking for new fitness games for working out indoors, Ring Fit Adventure is down to $70 and Fitness Boxing 2 is on sale for $40. Finally, you can grab new games for PS5 on sale, including The Pathless for $42 and Hitman 3's Deluxe edition for $60.
- BioShock: The Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Borderlands 3 -- $10 (
$30)
- Fitness Boxing 2 -- $40 (
$50)
- Hitman 3 - Deluxe Edition -- $60 (
$80)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -- $50 (
$60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX -- $45 (
$60)
- Ring Fit Adventure -- $70 (
$80)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars -- $50 (
$60)
- The Pathless -- $42 (
$50)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $20 (
$50)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 Gaming Laptop
$1,300 (was $1,550)
An excellent gaming laptop is $250 off in the weekend sale at Best Buy: You can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 for $1,300. This 4K laptop is equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor, and 16GB of RAM.
LG 65" NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV
$750 (was $1,000)
While one of our top TV picks for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the LG CX 65" OLED TV, has a great deal over at Newegg this weekend, those looking for a budget 4K TV option have another solid option at Best Buy. LG's 65" NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV is on sale for $750 (down from $1,000). Though it lacks HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming in 4K at 120Hz, the LG NanoCell is still a great option for both gaming and streaming entertainment for the price.
Nintendo Switch Lite
$20 gift card, 7-day Switch Online free trial included
If you've been looking to pick up the Nintendo Switch's smaller handheld-only model, the Switch Lite, now's a great time to do so, as you can get a $20 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. We rarely see outright discounts on the Switch, so promotions like this are about the best deal you can find. Plus, there's another limited-time promotion that gets you a seven-day free trial for Nintendo Switch Online with your purchase.
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro
$170 (was $300)
This pair of noise-canceling headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre is $130 off at Best Buy right now. Available in dark blue, light blue, and red, the Solo Pro headphones feature active noise cancellation and a Transparency mode that helps you stay aware of your surroundings if you're walking around outside. These headphones also have up to 22 hours of listening time and can provide three hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.
LG UltraGear 27" IPS Gaming Monitor
$250 (was $330)
LG makes great budget gaming monitors, and its UltraGear 27-inch monitor is even more worth it for $250 this weekend. The 27-inch monitor boasts a 1080p IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate as well as FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility to reduce screen tearing and stutter.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (256GB)
$900 (was $1,300)
Another one of the best deals at Best Buy right now, Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 with 256GB storage capacity is $400 off, dropping it to less than $1,000. The Surface Laptop 3 is lightweight at less than 3 pounds and is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. Though its battery life has taken a hit with the newer model, the Surface Laptop 3 feels like a luxury laptop and now has a USB-C port as well. (See CNET's Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review for more.)
