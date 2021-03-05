New Best Buy 3-Day Sale Discounts Games, Laptops, And 4K TVs

Best Buy has just kicked off a new three-day sale that runs through the weekend. If you're looking for a new game laptop, or 4K TV, there are a number of deals worth checking out. You have until Monday, March 8, to snag any deals you're interested in.

The three-day sale has discounted a huge number of games, including Nintendo Switch greats that rarely go on sale. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is currently $50, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dropped to $50, and Ring Fit Adventure is down to $70--Super Mario 3D All-Stars is only available until March 31 on the eShop, so it may be difficult to find a copy in a couple months. There are also some deals on PS5 and Xbox Series X games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla for $35, Watch Dogs: Legion for $30, and Marvel's Avengers for $30--Marvel's Avengers' next-gen upgrade is coming on March 18, so you can snag it now and be ready when it releases.

Check out more deals from this weekend's Best Buy sale below. While these are our personal picks, there are a large number of other products on sale, including speakers, streaming devices, SSD storage, and much more.