New Behemoth Trailer Debuts At The 2022 Game Awards

Skydance Interactive debuted a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game, Behemoth, at The 2022 Game Awards. The trailer gave players their first good look at the game since the release of its announcement trailer back in October.

The VR adventure challenges players to traverse the remains of a once-glorious empire using non-traditional travel methods, like a grappling hook. Set just after a plague has ravaged the world, the game see players facing off with enormous monsters called Behemoths. Due to the size of their foes, players must traverse not only the the landscape itself, but the massive enemies that roam the wildness as well.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years about the unique challenges and strengths of VR,” Skydance creative director Todd Adamson, said in a recent press release. “Behemoth is the culmination of a decade of work, and is crafted for gamers that want a deep, all-encompassing experience that is specifically tailored to the medium."

Led by the development team that brought players The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Behemoth is set to release on Meta Quest 2, PSVR 2 and PC VR in Fall 2023. More information can be found on the official Behemoth website.