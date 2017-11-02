New Battlefront 2 Footage Shows Kylo Ren Tearing It Up

Star Wars: Battlefront II is coming out very soon, as the shooter sequel lands on November 17. Ahead of that, new footage of the bad guy Kylo Ren on the battlefield has emerged--and he looks to be a deadly and formidable combatant.

Included in the newest episode of The Star Wars Show is fresh footage of Kylo Ren doing what he does best with his crossguard lightsaber. It's only a brief look, with the footage running for just around 13 seconds. But in that time, we get to see his Force powers, melee skills, and how devastating overall he can be. The footage kicks off at around 1:50 in the video below if you want to skip directly to it.

Battlefront II's multiplayer mode contains content and characters from all three Star Wars eras, so you might see Kylo Ren battling against Chewbacca.

Battlefront II is out on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you're an EA/Origin Access subscriber, you'll be able to play early. In other news, EA has backtracked on some of Battlefront II's microtransactions in the wake of feedback.