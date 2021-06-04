New Battlefield Teaser Arrives - "War Is The Only Way Home"

Ahead of its announcement on June 9, a new teaser for EA and DICE's new Battlefield game has emerged online--and it's mysterious and ominous.

EA is sending a teaser image to influencers like JackFrags by way of Twitter DM. The message contains a scrambled transmission that might offer some clues about the new game. The message was apparently intercepted, and there are some pieces missing. But what it does say is the following: "Some of you want to return home. I must tell you the truth. Do we accept our fate? If you can fire a gun ... we need you. War is the only way home."

The teaser states that the transmission was intercepted at 3600 hours. The military time clock only goes up to 2400 hours, so some people are speculating that the new Battlefield is set in the future or some kind of alternate universe. Check out the image below for yourself and see what clues you might be able to spot.

BREAKING: Full #Battlefield Teaser decrypted! 👀 📝



I would say that the upcoming #Battlefield will probably set in the near future, modern setting. We will find out on June 9th! 😎 pic.twitter.com/mPV2SsKGx1 — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) June 4, 2021

The new Battlefield game, whatever it's called, will be formally announced on June 9, and one rumor is that it could be on Xbox Game Pass. While the game will be announced on June 9, it remains to be seen if it will show up at E3 2021 days later. Electronic Arts is not formally attending the show, instead opting to host its own EA Play Live event in July.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently hyped the game, saying, "I think it's going to be huge. Battlefield is such a great franchise. It's been a number of years since we've been in the market with that game."

The biggest development team in franchise history is working on the new Battlefield, and EA management has said the game could have more of a live service element that before.

In other news, the Activision executive who helped launch Call of Duty: Warzone has left the publisher to become the new boss of Battlefield at EA.