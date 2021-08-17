New Battlefield 2042 Video Gives Overview Of Engineer Specialist

One of the ways that Battlefield 2042's story will be told is through named Specialists, who are each representatives of one of Battlefield's normal classes. A new video gives an overview of what you can expect from Kimble "Irish" Graves, who is an Engineer Specialist.

Irish is actually a returning character from Battlefield 4, where he fought as a United States marine. Following the events of that game, Irish became a "no-pat," which are Battlefield 2042's mercenaries. In the new video, you can see Irish using an array of abilities, including a deployable cover that gives him portable protection during a firefight.

Irish will also have access to a gadget that shoots down projectiles, and he'll have the veteran perk. This will give him additional armor and grant additional armor benefits from downing enemies. If you're interested in learning more about Irish and how he'll fit into the game's story, check out our breakdown video of a cinematic trailer featuring the character.

Battlefield 2042 comes out on October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Battlefield 2042 open beta will be held in September and is available to anyone who preorders the the game. A closed technical test recently ended, and EA is considering strong action against players who leak footage.