New Battlefield 2042 Map Detailed In Latest No-Pats Chapter

As part of its buildup to the Exodus short film, Battlefield 2042 developer Ripple Effect has detailed one of its upcoming maps in its latest entry in the No-Pats multi-part series. The story brings readers to South Korea, where players will eventually be able to explore a map set in the city of Songdo titled Kaleidoscope.

In the story, a Korean woman steals 10 petabytes of data from one of the city's largest companies, Daesong Electronics, which hosts a majority of the internet after 2040. The woman, a No-Pat, then delivers the data to the main character of the story.

While this tale of corporate espionage is interesting on its own, today's chapter also gave us a closer look at Kaleidoscope, one of Battlefield 2042's new maps. A piece of concept art shows a large and sprawling modern city, filled with gleaming skyscrapers intersected by large parks and waterways. However, parts of the city are in flames, with smoke rising in its different districts.

Another piece of art shows the city being ripped apart by a twister, with scaffolding torn off the tops of buildings and shards of glass flying around in the churning wind. We don't see any more of the map past these depictions, but they hint towards an expansive map filled with different venues for combat, from skyscrapers to city streets and parks.

Battlefield 2042 is currently set to launch on October 15 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One, but some players will have a chance to play the game a bit early. A technical test for Battlefield 2042 is set to start next week, with invites going out now. However, we likely won't hear anything about this technical test, as it's under a strict NDA.