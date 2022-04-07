New Baldur's Gate 3 Patch Nerfs NPCs And Their Bloodthirsty Omniscience

Hotfix 23 is now live in Baldur's Gate 3. The update makes a few bug fixes, and notably addresses the strange phenomenon that caused NPCs to be omniscient of your actions.

"For some reason, NPCs at Camp and in the Druid Grove were becoming hostile if you had trespassed in other areas," Larian Studios writes in the Hotfix 23 patch notes. "Omniscience is neat, but not if it leads to bloodshed. We've put some metaphorical blinkers on everyone, so they have no choice but to turn a blind eye towards your misadventures."

The fix applies to older saves as well, so it should retroactively address any NPCs that managed to somehow see you performing illegal actions in other areas and subsequently become hostile.

Hotfix 23 also makes strides towards getting Baldur's Gate 3 out of early access and closer to a full release by updating the "Command: Halt" spell so that the placeholder VFX no longer appears. Larian Studios estimates that Baldur's Gate 3 will exit early access in 2023 as it still has "about a year left of development."

Since its launch in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 has had seven major patches--the most recent of which added the Barbarian class. Patch 7 also added improvised weapons, made improvements to nearly 700 cinematics, and overhauled the HUD UI.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 23 Patch Notes

Crashes

Fixed a crash related to the turn order in combat after a character has died.

Fixed a crash that would occur when you cancelled your spell-casting animation immediately after triggering it.

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading a savegame while the game was experiencing low FPS.

Fixed a crash that would occur when a summoned Familiar that was holding Concentration was killed.

Fixed a crash related to the hook horror and bulette combat situations.

Gameplay

The NPCs at Camp and in the Druid Grove area no longer become hostile if you have trespassed in another area such as the Zhent Hideout. This fix also applies to older save games.

The 'Command: Halt' spell no longer has placeholder VFX around the affected character's head.