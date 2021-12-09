New Babylon's Fall Trailer Reveals Release Date Of March 3, Early Access February 28

The next game from Bayonetta developer Platinum Games is coming early next year, as publisher Square Enix has unveiled a new trailer for Babylon's Fall with a firm launch date of March 3.

The trailer shows more of the fast action that Platinum Games has made its pedigree, only Babylon's Fall allows for up to four players to hack and slash together in online co-op play. Those who preorder the Digital Deluxe version of the game will be able to play three days earlier, on February 28.

The world premieres keep rolling in! Here’s a look at @BabylonsFall_EN. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/9cW70svnoj — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

Babylon's Fall follows a group of warriors known as the Sentinels who are bonded through Gideon Coffins, special equipment that gives them an extra edge in battle, and together they battle through the massive Tower of Babylon. Players can equip up to four weapons at a time, allowing for even more flashy combos in the Platinum Games style.

Babylon's Fall was first introduced during Square Enix's E3 2018 press conference as a persistent online action game, the first of its kind from Platinum Games. It will launch March 3 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. It is the third Platinum Games title announced for 2022, joining Nintendo Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3 and vertical shooter Sol Cresta.