New Avatar Multiplayer Shooter Announced For Mobile, Coming This Year

In addition to Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the mobile game Avatar: Pandora Rising, a third video game based on James Cameron's movie series has now been announced.

Avatar: Reckoning is a new multiplayer online role-playing shooter for mobile developed by Archosaur Games in collaboration with Tencent, Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney.

Avatar Reckoning is on the way

Reckoning, which releases in 2022 for iOS and Android, takes players to parts of Pandora that haven't been seen in the films. Players will meet up with Na'vi clans who are fighting to protect their homes from RDA forces trying to take their resources. The game is playable solo or in multiplayer.

Players will create an Avatar character and take part in solo story missions, co-op, and PvP modes to build their characters over time. Reckoning was developed using the Unreal Engine 4 and promises "cutting-edge visuals." No gameplay footage has been released so far.

As for the Avatar movie series, the first of multiple planned sequels, Avatar 2, is scheduled to release in theaters this December. 2009's Avatar is the most successful movie in history, bringing in $2.847 billion at the global box office.