New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Doubles Reda's Shop Inventory, Goes Live March 30

Following player feedback, Ubisoft is changing Reda's Shop in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The update for the shop will go live on March 30 and will make it easier to buy new items without spending all the opals you've discovered.

In Valhalla, Reda joins your settlement upon the completion of securing an alliance with Ledecestrescire. For opals, an in-game currency you can find by exploring the world, Reda will sell you unique weapons, armor, and cosmetics that rotate out of his shop on a weekly basis. Up till now, he'd sell you three new items each week. The March 30 update will increase that number to six.

This update also corresponds to a change in Reda's stock. So starting March 30, you'll have a limited window to purchase six new items. They're listed below:

Black Raven (Back Tattoo)

Helhest (Horse)

Niflheim Helmet

Unicorn Figurehead

Blood Eagle Totem

Ukonvasara (Hammer)

Additionally, the update changes how many opals you need to buy certain items from Reda. The price of longship items, settlement items, and tattoos will all be decreased to 35 opals starting March 30.

"We will continue to monitor discussions about Reda's shop and will implement potential further changes based on your feedback," Ubisoft writes in a blog post.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. The game is scheduled to get its first major post-launch DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, on April 29.