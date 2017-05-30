New Assassin's Creed Protagonist Seemingly Leaked By T-Shirt

Earlier this month, a leaked screenshot purported to offer a look at what might be the protagonist of the next Assassin's Creed game. Now, an image has surfaced that offers a better look at the main character, as well as his name.

The new protagonist is named Ba Yek, according to the t-shirt pictured below. The photo was first published by the Le Verità dell'Animus Facebook fan page and then shared on Reddit.

Image credit: Le Verità dell'Animus on Facebook

Alongside the name, we also get our best-yet look at the character, who was partially obscured in the leaked screenshot. We mostly see his back, but Ba Yek can be seen holding both a shield and a bow.

Ubisoft's Ashraf Ismail, who was a director on Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, appeared to remark on the leak today, writing on Twitter, "Nice t-shirt." Ismail lists himself as game director on an "unannounced project," which could be in reference to the new Assassin's Creed. The members of its development team have not yet been announced.

After a year off, Ubisoft confirmed recently that a new Assassin's Creed game will be out during the current fiscal year, which means it will launch by March 2018. Beyond that, it has only teased the game with an image that states, "A new era begins." May's screenshot leak was accompanied by news that the game may be called Assassin's Creed: Origins. An earlier report pointed to an Egyptian setting and a title, Assassin's Creed: Empire, that appears to have since changed.

This story has been updated.