New Assassin's Creed Origins Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

Assassin's Creed Origins launched last week to a positive critical reception, and now it's getting a new update. Version 1.03 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, introducing new photo mode features, some welcome visual and audio upgrades, and a bunch of gameplay tweaks.

First up, new effects have been added to the game's photo mode: you can now tweak the depth of field, exposure, temperature, tint, saturation, and noise of photos, as well as adding vignettes. That's on top of the open-world title having its looks enhanced, with the latest patch improving the transitions and level of detail in several cinematic sequences.

In terms of gameplay, the navigation of NPCs, the playable character, and animals is better than before; spawn locations have been tweaked, and the Kill Loot ability has been added for hand-to-hand combat. Additionally, this is the patch that adds HDR support for Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and PS4 Pro. Check out the full patch notes for the update--which weighs in at between 1.1 GB and 1.8 GB depending on your platform of choice--at the bottom of this article, via Ubisoft.

The patch, while not too substantial, does improve a game that was already pretty good. We awarded the game a 7/10 in our verdict: "While Assassin's Creed Origins reaches great heights in this new setting, it routinely runs into issues that bog down the overall experience," wrote Alessandro Fillari in our Assassin's Creed Origins review. "Technical issues make for an inconsistent experience and its new gameplay pillars wobble under the weight of its systems. But despite this, the world of Origins remains fresh and exciting to explore, which is a testament to the remarkable setting and compelling story. Assassin's Creed has undergone many changes in its long and storied history, and Origins feels like the first step in the start of a new journey. It has its fair share of problems, but the vision for its future is one worth pursuing." For more, check out all our Assassin's Creed Origins guides, tips, and walkthroughs.

System

Improved stability and performance

Improved some visuals and looting issues on incapacitated or dead NPCs

Fixed multiple loading issues when getting back to playable character after using Senu

[PC] Fixed various issues in VRAM Meter

[PC] Fixed various issues in multi-monitor mode

Graphics & Audio

[Xbox One S][Xbox One X][PS4/PS4 Pro] Added HDR TV support

[Xbox One X] Added 4K support on Xbox One X

[Xbox One] Added Dolby Atmos support

Added audio feedback on conflict warning

Added audio feedback when sheathing and unsheathing weapons with Aya

Added splashing sound when falling in water while mounted

Integrated Japanese voice overs in Military points of interest in certain languages

Fixed issue were dialogue lines could play twice

[PC] Fixed geometric explosions and artifacts after applying options without restart of the game

World

Improved some textures stretches and flickers

Improved world visual when riding horse at high speed

Improved multiple spawning positions for NPCs and animals

Improved level of details in different locations

Fixed multiple lighting issues

Fixed some floating objects

Fixed water visual close to ships at night

Fixed looting issue on a chest inside Cyrene Barracks

Gameplay

Added rumble and visual feedback to Charge Heavy Attack while mounted

Allowed player to Assassinate an enemy while in fight with another group of enemies

Allowed Kill Loot ability in bare handed combat

Improved playable character, NPCs, and animal navigation

Improved NPCs reactions

Improved smoke bomb throwing usability

Improved spawn locations when reloading checkpoint in the Cyrene region

Improved controls on mount

Balanced damages when executing an Overpower Chain Throw

Prevented sandstorm from appearing over water

Prevented performing Overpower ability on allies

Prevented playable character from changing stance during dialogue scenes

Fixed various issues with the playable character being stuck in overheat stance, in haystacks, or in the world geometry under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue preventing players from picking up arrows in some circumstances

Fixed an issue preventing players from interacting with loot bags dropped inside cages

Fixed an issue where screen would briefly turn black when entering pause menu while in Stone Circle activity

Fixed an issue where the thrown weapon could sometimes not hit the intended enemy when using the Overpower Chain Throw ability

Fixed an issue with Critical Attack ability where playable character could sometimes not reach his target

Fixed an issue with caged lions attacks not dealing any damage

Fixed an issue with Ledge Assassination on sleeping enemies

Fixed an issue with Sickle Swords, Heavy Blunt & Scepter Classes not able to transition from Charged Heavy Attack to Charged Light Attack

Fixed visual effect on Sickle Sword's Charged Light Attack

Fixed an issue where arrows could sometimes not hit a moving enemy when locked on him

Fixed some inconsistencies when using the Parry ability with Sickle Swords

Fixed weapon rotation when releasing a Charged Heavy Attack

Fixed camera movement while being locked on to an enemy

Fixed an issue where the playable character could lose health when parrying

Fixed an issue with Captains' throwing knives not dealing damage

Fixed an issue where player could not loot animals in water while being on ground

Fixed an issue where playable character would leave shield stance upon throwing a Smoke Bomb following a Dash action

Fixed an issue where the hidden blade would lose its upgrades upon respawning

Fixed an issue preventing the predator bow to hit targets in water

Fixed multiple issues with counterweights in Adorer of Thoth Tomb

Quests

Improved various cinematic transitions

Improved level of detail during several cinematic sequences

Improved NPC behavior in the Amanai Cave during the "Water Rats" quest

Improved cinematic during "The Lizard's Mask" quest

Improved multiple spawned positions for NPCs and animals in quests

Altered Present Day to prevent Leyla from taking unwanted paths back to the Animus

Fixed issue with the interaction with NPCs the Cat and Mouse quest

Fixed out of bound issues in Present Day

Fixed an issue where enemies would enter into conflict with playable character during the walk and talk for "Old Times" quest

Fixed an issue where Jeska would run after stray hippo's during "Smoke over water" quest

Fixed an issue where cinematic would not end unless skipped during "Taste of Her Sting" quest

Fixed an issue where Gennadios could stay stuck on horse during "Gennadios the Phylakitai" quest

Fixed the cinematic trigger during the boss fight of "The Lizard's Mask" quest

Fixed an issue where assassination celebration would appear prematurely during "The Battle of the Nile" quest

Fixed an issue preventing the world from load properly during “The Final Weighing” quest

Fixed an issue where Taharqa could stop moving during "The Scarab's Lies" quest

Fixed an issue where Nikias would spawn far away from chariot after failing during "Wild Ride" quest

Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in a dialogue scene in "What's Yours Is Mine" quest

Fixed an issue where "Pompeius Magnus" quest would not appear in the "Completed" section of the Quest Log

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading after completing "May Amun Walk Beside You" quest

Fixed an issue where the beggar could remain stuck while climbing a rock near Omorfi Villa in "A Dream of Ashes" quest

Fixed issues with unwanted NPCs or animals appearing in cinematics camera shots

Fixed an issue where Meketre could not enter in combat mode during "The Hungry River" quest

Fixed an issue sometime preventing the interaction with Hotephres in "Shadya's Rest" quest

Fixed an issue where playable character would light himself on fire when lighting some torches

Fixed an issue that could prevent the final part of "Aya" quest from starting

Fixed an issue that could prevent Nikias from mounting chariot during "Wild Ride" quest

Fixed an issue that could prevent Bayek from interacting with chests while holding his gear during "The Scarab's Lies" quest

Fixed an issue that could cause the hay bundles to fall out of world during "Abuse of Power" quest

Fixed an issue where Bayek could be killed during a black screen transition when completing "The Scarab's lies" quest

Fixed various issues preventing objectives from updating in various quests

Activities

Increased Rewards in Hippodrome and Arena

Fixed an issue where the recover prompt would disappear too fast in Hippodrome

Fixed an issue with the Leaderboard not updating properly in the Arena or Hippodrome

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from progressing after the Duelist I encounter in the Arena

Fixed the Arena's entry gate that could remain open

Photomode

Implemented camera roll

Implement multiple effect types (depth of field, exposure, vignette, temperature, tint, saturation, noise)

Improved visual grid to follow 'Rule of Thirds' principle

[PC] Improved M&K controls

Disabled Photo Mode when in Stone Circles

Disabled critical messages when in Photo Mode

Disabled filter selection during composition mode

Fixed issue where placing a waypoint on a photo thumbnail would display an infinite loading symbol

User Interface