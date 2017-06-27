New Assassin's Creed Game Looks A Lot Like Fallout Shelter

Ubisoft today made a surprise announcement of a new Assassin's Creed game for mobile. Called Assassin's Creed Rebellion, the official description and a brief glimpse of gameplay suggest this is essentially the franchise's take on Fallout Shelter.

Rebellion is a free-to-play strategy RPG coming to iOS and Android phones and tablets. It tasks players with building an assassin brotherhood and managing a fortress in Spain during the Inquisition. Your headquarters is built room by room and can be used to train characters and craft equipment. As you progress, more room types and items will become available, and characters--who take the form of assassins from the series and new ones created for Rebellion--will be able to take part in various missions.

These missions come in multiple forms, including those that are meant to gather resources that allow you to upgrade characters, while others reward you with crafting materials. Characters have different skills that Ubisoft says will work better for some types of missions than others.

The teaser trailer above focuses on highlighting the game's art style, which is quite a bit different from that of other games in the series. Toward the end, you can briefly see some gameplay; the HQ itself certainly looks a lot like the shelters found in Fallout Shelter. That comes as little surprise, as the game is being developed by Behaviour Interactive, which co-developed that game with Bethesda.

An exact release date for Rebellion was not revealed; Ubisoft said only that it's coming "soon" worldwide. You'll want to be running at least iOS 8 or Android 4.1 on the device you're planning to play on. We don't yet know if Ubisoft has any plans to eventually bring the game to PC or consoles as Bethesda did with Fallout Shelter.

In other Assassin's Creed news, the next mainline entry in the series was officially unveiled as Origins at E3 earlier this month. And today, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood was added to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility list.