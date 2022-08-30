New Assassin's Creed Game Called Mirage, Coming Spring 2023, Takes Series Back To Roots - Report

Ahead of Ubisoft's big Assassin's Creed event in September, new details about a new game in the series have emerged, though all of this is a rumor for now and nothing is confirmed.

A YouTuber, j0nathan, reported that a new Assassin's Creed game called Assassin's Creed Mirage is on the way and will launch in Spring 2023. The game will reportedly take place in Baghdad in late '800s. It will also be a "return to basics" for the series with no levelling, the report said.

Reporter Jason Schreier said some of what's been reported about the new game is true, like the name (Mirage), the setting (Baghdad), and release window (Spring 2023), and the return-to-basics approach. Some parts of the leak may not be true, however, as Schreier's source said the rumor that the game will have "multiple cities to explore" is untrue.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

The leak also suggested players will control Basim, a character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, in his youth, leading up to when he arrived at the Hidden Ones. The game will do away with dialogue choices and the ability to select a gender, the leak said.

The leak added that Mirage's reported back-to-basics approach is inspired by the 2007 original Assassin's Creed, and that Ubisoft is working on a remake of this game. This alleged remake will be part of Mirage's season pass, and there will also be Constantinople DLC, the report said.

More details are expected to be divulged during the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Also during this event we may learn more about the very ambitious-sounding Assassin's Creed Infinity.