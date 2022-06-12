New As Dusk Falls Xbox Showcase Trailer Reveals July 19 Release Date

Xbox Game Studios and Interior/Night debuted a new trailer for its narrative adventure As Dusk Falls, highlighting its unique visual style and cast of characters while revealing a July 19 release date.

The trailer showed the game's unique visual style, which uses still images of real people to tell the story rather than 3D models of characters. The story of As Dusk Falls was also featured in the trailer, showing how every decision a player can branch into multiple possibilities.

In As Dusk Falls, every choice you make impacts the characters' lives. No pressure or anything.

Play the interactive drama with up to 8 players day one on Console, Cloud, & PC: https://t.co/UNTyYX47OC | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/ZZPHGgnMQa — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 12, 2022

The official Xbox Wire blog post explained the game's multiplayer features, where up to eight players can experience the story together locally, online, or a mix of both. The multiplayer features will "discover the underlying values of your decisions." Player decisions can be voted on either in-game or in a companion mobile app, allowing a session to continue even if one of the players isn't at their console or PC.

As Dusk Falls will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC on July 19.