New Apple TV 4K Will Be Released On April 30

A new Apple TV 4K is on the way. Apple has announced that it will release a new version of its premium streaming box this month.

The new model replaces the last Apple TV 4K, which was released in 2017. It will include the powerful A12 Bionic chip, that allows for HDR video playback at higher frame rates. Apple has stated that it is working with "leading video providers," including FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+, to supply high frame rate HDR content for the Apple TV. In addition, it can play Dolby Vision videos shot on the iPhone 12 Pro at 60FPS over AirPlay.

The new Apple TV 4K also has a color balance feature which will optimize TV color and contrast via an iPhone camera. The company stated, "Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast--without customers ever having to adjust their television settings."

While the Apple TV 4K itself hasn't been redesigned from the previous model, the remote has a new look. The new remote is thicker, and the swipe pad has been replaced by a touch controller. The Siri button has also been moved to the side.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available from April 30. It will retail at $179 for a version with 32GB storage, and $199 for 64GB storage. In addition, the older HD Apple TV will be available with the new remote for $149.