New Apex Legends Update Finally Fixes Wattson On Storm Point

Respawn has released a new update for Apex Legends. The hotfix addresses an issue on Storm Point that has been plaguing Wattson, Rampart, and Pathfinder since the start of the Warriors Collection Event.

When the Warriors Collection Event went live on March 29, the accompanying update had the unforeseen side effect of suddenly making it unnecessarily difficult to use Wattson, Rampart, and Pathfinder's abilities that require placing an object while playing on Storm Point.

Just pushed a @PlayApex update to address:

-Issues with placeable abilities on Storm Point.

-Third-party controllers not working on Xbox Series X|S.

-Various next-gen console, Control, and Bangalore Story Event fixes. — Respawn (@Respawn) April 11, 2022

This meant you could try to put down Rampart's Amped Wall on the ground or fire Pathfinder's Zipline Gun into a wall and the game would register normally fine placement spots as unavailable, preventing players from using these abilities.

This was an especially heavy, albeit unintentional, nerf towards Wattson whose entire kit is dependent on purposeful placement of her Perimeter Security tactical ability and Interception Pylon ultimate ability. Without reliable access to either, she's been basically unplayable on Storm Point for the entirety of the two-week event.

The hotfix also fixes issues connected to the The Williams Sendoff story event, as well as various issues with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Apex Legends.

The Warriors Collection Event ends tomorrow, April 12. That means it's your last chance to finish the event's rewards track and unlock the cosmetics seen in that giant Apex Legends leak. The leak also indicated Newcastle and a Storm Point map change would be coming in Season 13, both of which have seemingly been subsequently confirmed based on recent teases from Respawn.