New Apex Legends Switch Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Legendary Pathfinder Skin

Respawn has released a new gameplay trailer for the Nintendo Switch port of Apex Legends. The trailer reveals a new Pathfinder skin as well, which will be exclusive to the Switch version of the game for a limited time.

As seen in the trailer, the new legendary P.A.T.H. Pathfinder skin recolors the happy-go-lucky robot with a sleek red-and-white paint job. The trailer doesn't mention how long this skin will remain exclusive to the Switch version.

Apex Legends makes its long-awaited debut on Switch March 9!

Switch players, get ready for

🙌 30 free Battle Pass levels

✌ Double XP for the first two weeks after launch

🤖 Limited-time Legendary Pathfinder skin - P.A.T.H. -

We can't wait to welcome you to the Outlands. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zVUgbuDvIM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 2, 2021

Interestingly, this trailer may also tease more, currently unannounced additions to Apex Legends. At 0:26, you can see Rampart dancing with a microphone and at 0:38, you can see Mirage, Bangalore, Lifeline, Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Wattson also all doing emotes that aren't present in the game.

These could be upcoming banner poses that may be added in future events (maybe one that's tied to a future Caustic town takeover), or perhaps Respawn will begin adding brand-new ground-based emotes alongside the current collection of skydive emotes and holo-sprays. Banner poses make more sense given Apex Legends is a first-person shooter and you normally can't see your character, meaning you wouldn't even see the emote you're using. But we'll have to wait and see.

Those who download Apex Legends on Switch within two weeks of its launch (so between March 9 and March 23) will automatically unlock the first 30 levels of Season 8's battle pass. Additionally, all Switch players will earn double XP during that two week period.