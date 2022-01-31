New Apex Legends Season 12 Gameplay Trailer Teases Bloodhound Skin That Evolves Over Time

With Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance set to kick off on February 8, Respawn continues to release more trailers for its battle royale's upcoming season. The latest is the Season 12 gameplay trailer, which details what players can expect regarding the new 9v9 Control limited-time mode and in-game rewards celebrating Apex Legends' three-year anniversary. It also ends with a quick tease of a new Bloodhound skin that gifts the technological tracker with a new execution.

As seen in the trailer, Control sees teams of nine face off in a mode that's similar to Titanfall 2's Amped Hardpoint or Halo Infinite's Strongholds, in which teams score points for securing objectives rather than getting kills. Capturing and holding objectives nets you points for your team, with the first team to reach 1500 points taking the win.

Additionally, the better you perform, the higher up on the in-match ranking leaderboard you'll appear, with the best player receiving a shout out at the end of the match. Control features infinite respawns, and takes place on Sabotaged Olympus, the new variation of Apex Legends' third battle royale map.

The trailer also gives us an additional look at Mad Maggie, further supporting that the skills we saw her use in the Season 12 cinematic launch trailer are her passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities. She looks like she may be a great character for folks who like to grab a shotgun and rush the enemy position, similar to Octane and Revenant.

And speaking of that launch trailer, this new gameplay trailer showcases how Duardo Silva's actions have reshaped Olympus. The once pristine city is now largely in disarray, with buildings and equipment still in mid-phase shift throughout the map.

We also get a tease of what will be included in the Season 12 battle pass, with a new legendary character skin for Loba and legendary reactive weapon skins for the Hemlock front lining the collection of 100+ cosmetics.

After that, the Season 12 gameplay trailer goes into what's coming to Apex Legends in celebration of its three-year anniversary. For Apex Legends' 3rd birthday, players can unlock Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie for free by opening the game during the first three weeks of Season 12.

In addition, Respawn is bringing back the Anniversary Collection event. As seen in the Season 12 gameplay trailer, the event includes old legendary character skins: Caustic's Blackheart, Loba's Purple Reign, Crypto's Hype Beast, and Fuse's Dread Captain. The event will also include new cosmetics themed around these old skins--Revenant and Gibraltar get new skins themed around Caustic's Blackheart, Valkyrie and Bangalore get skins themed around Loba's Purple Reign, Wattson and Mirage get skins themed around Crypto's Hype Beast, and Bloodhound and Mad Maggie get skins themed around Fuse's Dread Captain.

Intriguingly, the trailer includes a final tease at the very end for what looks like a legendary skin for Bloodhound, one that seems to reactively evolve as they kill opponents and win matches, ultimately reaching a final form that has a unique execution. Seeing as most battle passes include two legendary character skins, this may be the other legendary skin alongside the Loba cosmetic seen earlier in the trailer. Regardless of how you unlock it, Apex Legends has never had a character cosmetic like this before and it looks badass.