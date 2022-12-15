New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Bundle Features Holiday Cosmetics For Revenant

Subscribers can now access a new trio of cosmetics, including a festive holiday skin for Apex's friendly neighborhood murderbot.

Apex Legends' new Wintertide Collection Event just entered its second week, but the annual holiday event isn't the only source of festive, free cosmetics available to players this season. Today, Respawn unveiled Apex's latest trio of Prime Gaming cosmetics. The bundle includes an exclusive new skin for Revenant along with a matching banner frame and Rampage weapon skin.

But the service's $14/mo subscription fee isn't too steep (it costs even less for students and anyone on government assistance), and it gives subscribers access to loads of free cosmetics for other games as well. The current set of free cosmetics is replaced by a new bundle of in-game items each month--all of which are available exclusively to Prime Gaming subscribers. Apex's Prime Gaming cosmetics can be unlocked by connecting your EA account and Twitch account to an Amazon account with an active Prime subscription, then navigating to the Apex Legends page and clicking "redeem." If done correctly, you'll be met with a pop-up screen confirming your receipt of the cosmetics the next time you log in to the game.

Now Playing: Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event

Altogether, Apex's December Prime Gaming bundle includes the following cosmetics:

  • Candy Carnage Revenant legend skin (Epic)
  • Grim Wrapper Revenant banner frame (Rare)
  • Candy Pain Rampage LMG weapon skin (Rare)

The cosmetics are only available to Prime Gaming subscribers, but if you don't have a Prime Gaming subscription, you may still be able to access the skins using a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Keep in mind that you can only do this once every 12 months, so it won't work if you've recently taken advantage of a free trial offer.

Prime Gaming Bundles usually stick around for about a month, but the date of the next bundle's release is never announced ahead of time, so anyone wishing to get their hands on December's cosmetics should act fast before they're gone for good.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

