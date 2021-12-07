New Apex Legends Patch Will Include Controller-Based Bug, Fix Already In The Works

The latest patch for battle royale shooter Apex Legends is bringing along a mischievous little bug, but luckily Respawn is already working toward removing it.

The highly-specific bug prevents players using controllers from pinging items found in both deathboxes and Black Market Boutiques--the character Loba's Ultimate ability that acts as a mobile loot chest for her and her teammates.

As an FYI ahead of tomorrow's @playapex patch: We wanted to call out a bug we're aware of that causes controller players (both on console and PC) to be unable to ping items in deathboxes or Black Market Boutiques. A fix is already in the works and planned for Dec 15. — Respawn (@Respawn) December 7, 2021

In a tweet from the developer's official account, Respawn has confirmed the bug will only affect the game for a week, as a fix is already planned for the December 15th patch.

The December 7 patch that contains the pinging bug also includes the Raiders Collection event, a pirate-themed winter event where players will board a boat called the Winter Express in order to collect exclusive loot and other seasonal rewards. The event lasts two weeks, runing from December 7 to December 21.

Respawn recently announced the delisting of the original Titanfall, the studio's first-ever release. The franchise will continue, according to the studio.

"Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn's DNA and this incredible universe will continue," Respawn's statement read. "Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn."