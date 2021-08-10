PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Superman Apex Legends Hackers & Titanfall Animal Crossing Update Fortnite Alien Artifacts Pokemon Unite Tier List

New Apex Legends Patch Implements Much-Needed Prowler SMG Nerf

The update also nerfs the L-Star a bit by further reducing player speed when aiming down sights with the energy ammo LMG.

By on

Comments

Later today, Respawn will release a patch for Apex Legends that implements a much-needed nerf for the Prowler SMG, a powerful firearm that rotated out of care packages and into ground loot at the start of Season 10: Emergence.

The patch reduces the damage of each individual Prowler bullet from 15 to 14. Though that may seem small, it's actually a fairly significant adjustment. Since the Prowler fires in five-bullet bursts, this reduces each burst from 75 damage to 70.

Click To Unmute
  1. Valve's Steam Deck - First Impressions
  2. Tales Of Arise Preview
  3. ID@Xbox Showcase Livestream
  4. 10 Games That Deserve A Remake Or Remaster
  5. 5 Things To Know About Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Preview
  6. Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - Official Lady Hellbender Cinematic Trailer
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To Far Cry 2’s Guns
  8. Fortnite X Ariana Grande Rift Tour Concert Gameplay
  9. FIFA 22 - Official Career Mode Trailer
  10. Back 4 Blood - Tutorial: The Card System Breakdown Trailer
  11. Back 4 Blood - Tutorial: Supply Lines Breakdown Trailer
  12. Back 4 Blood - Tutorial: Campaign Runs Breakdown Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends Emergence - Everything You Need To Know

That means a level 2 blue body shield (which can absorb 75 damage) can no longer be broken on a single Prowler burst. And though it will still only take two bursts to break level 3 purple (100 damage), level 4 gold (100 damage), and level 5 red (125 damage) body shields, that second burst won't chew into an enemy player's health bar (100 hit points) quite as much.

To break that down, those with level 3 or level 4 armor will now be left with 60 health instead of 50, and those with level 5 armor will now have 85 health instead of 75. That last number is especially notable--you will no longer be able to knock a player with a level 5 body shield in three Prowler bursts. You'll now at least need to hit four full bursts and then get two more bullets from a fifth burst to hit.

"We considered hitting the [Prowler's] hipfire a bit, but after over-correcting with the Hemlok, we'll take the conservative approach here," Respawn associate live balance designer John Larson tweeted.

"Prowler has the same hipfire properties as the [R99 SMG], and SMGs should be reliable at close range. I think there are smarter ways to further adjust if it still proves to be the de facto [close-quarters combat] option."

At the end of the patch notes for this update, Respawn writes that the planned nerf for Seer is scheduled for next week.

"We considered putting something out today, but we figured it's worth taking the time to assemble a more complete set of changes [for Seer]," Larson tweeted. "Be on the lookout next week."

The full list of changes coming in today's patch are listed below.

Apex Legends August 10 Update Patch Notes

  • Reduces Prowler damage from 15>14
  • Reduces speed while ADSing with the L-Star
  • Fixes a map hole near Climatizer
  • Raises prices for the Prowler and L-Star in Arenas

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)